How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN?

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs for the Monday Night Football showdown at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (10) and the live television coverage will be available on ESPN at 8:15 pm ET. Live streaming broadcast will also be available on WatchESPN.

How to listen to Chiefs vs Raiders Live?

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders’ pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com

Kansas (3-1) heads into this game hoping to keep the momentum from the 41-31 victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last outing Las Vegas (1-3) which picked up its first win of the season against the Denver Broncos the last time out after losing three straight to start the campaign.

The last meeting between the Chiefs and the Raiders ended 48-9 on Dec. 12, 2021 for Kansas City and according to FanDuel SportsBook, and the Patrick Mahomes-led squad starts as the favorite again for this contest by 7 1/2 points. Read More: AP Top 25 college football schedule for Week 7 and TV Channels

Kansas City leads the all-time series 70-54-2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 1-3, Chiefs 2-2.

The spotlight will be on quarterback Mahomes, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to be among the leading contributors tonight. With an immediate push from Isiah Pacheco behind him on the depth chart, Edwards-Helaire has found another gear this season and the competition for playing time seems to be very healthy for the Cheifs.

KEY INJURIES: Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman is in concussion protocol after getting hurt last week, but cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion), and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) could be back this week.

For the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker could make his return this week after missing the last three games with a sprained ankle, while defensive end Mike Danna (calf) could also return after missing two games.