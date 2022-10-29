LEICESTER —— Leicester City vs Manchester City starting teams for today’s Premier League game at The King Power Stadium. The most notable absentee is striker Erling Haaland who is not named in the Manchester City lineup today, because he’s tired, according to his manager Pep Guardiola.

Where to watch Leicester City vs Manchester City?

Fans in the United States can watch this game the Leicester City vs Manchester City game live on USA Network and you can watch the online stream Here. Also stream it live Here As well — you might need a VPN. Kick off time for this game is 7:30 am ET.

With Haaland out of the team, Julián Álvarez has been handed the chance to lead the attack for the Citizens, as Guardiola makes seven changes from the team that played to a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek. READ ALSO: Week 9 AP Top 25 schedule, TV channels, streams – Oct. 29

Guardiola explains that Haaland was taken off against Borussia Dortmund because he felt the Norway international looked tired. However, he doesn’t even make the bench today. So, is he still being bothered by the reported minor niggle?

Guardiola said no. Let’s move on then.

Also recalling to the starting today are playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, goalkeeper Ederson and wide forward Jack Grealish. There, however, is no place in the lineup for England international Phil Foden who is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has made two changes for the game today with experienced forward Jamie Vardy who scored the last time out returning in attack in place of Patson Daka, who drops to the bench.

Centre-back Caglar Soyuncu has also been handed his first Premier League start since May as Rodgers thinker with his formation to switch to a 3-4-3. Boubakary Soumare misses out due to injury.

Leicester City team news

Team to play Man City: Ward, Justin, Amartey, Faes, Soyuncu, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy. Subs: Iversen, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas

Manchester City team news

Team to play Leicester: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez, Silva. Subs: Stefan, Carson, Dias, Ake, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand