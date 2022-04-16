How to watch, listen Arkansas vs LSU Game 3?

LSU at Arkansas college baseball SEC

Watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the SEC battle between LSU and Arkansas at the Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Tigers dropped the first two meetings of the series and so they will be hoping to avoid being swept on the road trip.

After losing 4-5 on Thursday, LSU suffered a 0-4 shutout on Friday and the Tigers will be desperate to avoid a third successive loss in any series for the first time this season.

Watch live streaming on SEC NETWORK+ and LISTEN to LIVE and LIVE STATS

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• All three games may be viewed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. ARKANSAS

• LSU leads the all-time series with Arkansas, 75-36, and the Tigers have won 13 of the past 16 and seven of the past nine SEC regular-season series versus the Razorbacks … Arkansas, however, has won the last two series meetings, taking two of three games from the Tigers in 2019 at Fayetteville and in 2021 at Baton Rouge . … the Tigers are 39-18 against Arkansas over the past 17 seasons, including two wins over the Razorbacks in the 2009 College World Series.

DATE/TIME

• Thursday, April 14 @ 6:30 p.m. CT Arkansas won 5-4

• Friday, April 15 @ now 5 p.m. CT Arkansas won 4-0

• Saturday, April 16 @ 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Baum-Walker Stadium, George Cole Field

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 12 USA Today; No. 15 D1 Baseball; No. 17 Collegiate Baseball

• ARK – No. 5 USA Today; No. 6 D1 Baseball; No. 6 Collegiate Baseball

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – Sr. RH Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0, 4.11 ERA, 35.0 IP, 5 BB, 33 SO)

ARK – Sr. RH Connor Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA, 48.1 IP, 10 BB, 60 SO)

Game 2

LSU – So. RH Blake Money (2-2, 4.68 ERA, 42.1 IP, 14 BB, 46 SO)

ARK – Fr. LH Hagen Smith (5-2, 4.54 ERA, 41.2, 20 BB, 45 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

ARK – So. RH Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 4.81 ERA, 43.0 IP, 22 BB, 47 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Our team has been competitive in every game this season, and I would stand behind them in terms of their confidence. Playing complimentary baseball is so important to the success of our team. There are still so many games left on the schedule – it’s about throwing strikes, about playing catch, about quality at-bats. Hopefully, by playing well we produce positive results and positive feelings are generated. I’m very proud of the team for the way it performed at Mississippi State; we prepared well, and it led to success over the weekend.”