BATON ROUGE, LA (Sporting Alert) —— The college basketball schedule continues tonight with the LSU Tigers taking on the Kansas City Roos at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA, and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+.

Tip-off time for this encounter is at 8:00 pm ET and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell on the call. Fans can also listen to live audio action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with the voice of Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call (Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge, LSUsports.net/live and the LSU Sports Mobile Apps). LISTEN LIVE | LIVE STATS | SEC NETWORK+

LSU vs Kansas City basketball prediction tonight?

According to ESPN Analytics and its matchup predictor, LSU, as expected, has a 94.7% chance to be Kansas City tonight. The Tigers come into the contest as a 22.5 point favorite to win this game, while the OVER/UNDER is set at 138.5 points, according to CAESARS Sportsbook.

While this game serves as the season opener for LSU, it will be the second game of the new campaign for Kansas City after losing 59-56 to DII school Lincoln University (MO) on Monday.

“I am excited with (Wednesday) night being the opener of our season,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said at a Tuesday media session and on the school’s official website. “We’ve had a great preseason, going to be a work-in-progress as we get started … Spent a lot of time with our players trying to establish the culture that we want for our program, not just this season, but as we move forward as a program.

“We’re trying to stay locked in on getting continuous improvement from our players and team as we get started tomorrow night. For me, personally, there’s great anticipation and excitement to get to coach our first game here in the PMAC in front of all our great Tiger fans.”

Ahead of the game on Wednesday night, please note that you can get tickets for the game online at the LSU Athletics Ticket Site, LSUtix.net, and at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center beginning at 6 p.m. on game night.

Tickets can be purchased both online and at the door for just $5 as part of a home opening ticket special. LSU students will be admitted free with the LSU ID Card and the first 500 students will receive free food from Raising Cane’s.