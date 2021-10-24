How to watch live: West Ham vs Tottenham; Antonio returns

LONDON — After being rested in midweek for the Europa League win over Genk, West Ham United have recalled top scorer Michail Antonio to the starting lineup to lead the attack against Tottenham in today Premier League game. You can watch the live streaming on NBCsports.com and also using the NBCSN App.
WATCH LIVE: West Ham v. Tottenham
Game time for this fixture is 9:00. a.m. ET and fans in the United States can also watch the television broadcast on NBCSN both teams look to break into into the top four with a win here at London Stadium in this featured London derby.
ALSO WATCH LIVE HERE
Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)
I am predicting that both teams will score in a 1-1 draw today.
What do you think?
Jamaican international Antonio has been in very good form thus far for West Ham United and manager David Moyes will be hoping his leading striker can continue his fruitful run in front of the goal.
READ ALSO: Watch highlights: No. 1 Georgia beats No. 11 Kentucky 30-13
Mark Noble is back on the bench today for the Hammers after brief injury lay-offs, but Ryan Fredericks, who like the former, featured as substitutes in the Europa League win over Genk, is not in the match day squad.
Moyes has put faith in the same XI that beat Everton with Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma all returning as well after they were rested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Harry Kane leads the attack for Tottenham with manager boss Nuno Espirito Santo reverting to his strongest side after making 11 changes for Thursday’s Europa Conference League defeat by Vitesse.
Tottenham, in fact, named the same team that beat Newcastle 3-2 in the last Premier League outing.
Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined for Spurs.
Tottenham team to play West Ham: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane. Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Gil, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Davies, Rodon
West Ham team to play Tottenham: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Diop, Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Ashby, Noble, Lanzini, Dawson