How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream

The starting lineups and how to watch live streaming coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool in today’s English Premier League matchup at Anfield. Live coverage of today’s game will be on NBC with NBCsports.com also streaming the game for the viewers in the USA.
TEAM NEWS
Liverpool have made three adjustments to the starting XI that won the last time out as Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson and Fabinho returns to the lineup.
Making way for the high-flying Reds are Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas who all dropped to the bench, despite impressing in the previous two league games against Norwich and Burnley.
Liverpool are coming off a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley a week ago, but today’s clash against Chelsea will be much tougher and I cannot wait for this one to go off.
Thomas Tuchel, in the meantime, makes just the one change to his Chelsea side that beat Arsenal on the road last week.
World Cup champion and star midfielder N’Golo Kante comes in as a replacement for Mateo Kovacic and will make his first Premier League start of the season.
Romelu Lukaku, who was impressive on his second debut for Chelsea, will lead the attack for the Blues and he’s expected to be a handful for Liverpool defenders, including Virgil van Dijk.
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS: Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas.
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS Starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku. Subs: Kepa, Thaigo Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.