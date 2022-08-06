How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League game today? Darwin Nunez on the bench – Aug. 6

Liverpool will open its pursuit of the English Premier League title against Fulham on Saturday (6) and fans in the United States can watch the game live on Peacock TV Premium. The following are the starting lineups, team news and kick-off time for the second game of 2022-23 English Premier League season at Craven Cottage.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today?

You can watch Liverpool vs Fulham live on Peacock TV in the United State, while fans in the United Kingdom can watch live TV broadcast and online streaming on BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, and the BT Sport App, with live radio stream available on TalkSport Radio UK. In Canada, you can watch live streaming on fuboTV Canada. To Subscribe to fuboTV Canada, please click here for monthly and annually subscription cost. LISTEN FREE RADIO STREAM HERE

Kick-off time for the game is 7:30 am ET.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky9TnQ97574

Fulham has handed Marek Rodak the starting place in goal for today’s game which means that new signing Bern Leno only starts on the bench along with fellow summer recruit Shane Duffy.

However, Marco Silva has decided to give Premier League debut starts to Former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha with Manor Solomon and Kevin Mbabu named among the list of substitutes.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, Roberto Firmino is preferred to new signing Darwin Nunez in the leading forward position as the Reds look to ease the man into the Premier League. Former Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho is named on the bench for Liverpool.

Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings last season by just one point, while Fulham raced back into the top flight with an impressive showing in the EFL Championship last season.

Both teams will be aiming to start the new campaign on a winning note, but I cannot look beyond Liverpool today, I believe that Jurgen Klopp‘s team will be too much for Marco Silva‘s men.

What are the starting lineups for Fulham vs Liverpool?

Fulham team news

Fulham team to face Liverpool: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano, Mitrovic. Subs: Leno, Duffy, Cairney, Solomon, Muniz, Mbabu, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool team to face Fulham: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Firmino. Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Chambers.