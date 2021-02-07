How To Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City Live Today In The USA?

How can I watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA? Fans in the United States can watch and listen to live coverage of today’s English Premier League highlighted clash between two of the title contenders on NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCSports.com.

Man. City vs. Liverpool Storyline

Manchester City comes into this game leading the table standings, while Liverpool are in fourth-place. A win for Liverpool today would see them moving above Leicester City and into fourth place on 43 points, while Manchester City can go five-points clear of Manchester United in the standings.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

The Reds make four changes to the side that was defeated 1-0 by Brighton in midweek with goalkeeper Alisson and forward Sadio Mane among the players returning. Alisson starts in goal in place of Caoimhin Kelleher, while Mane replaces Xherdan Shaqiri in the attack. Also coming into the starting team today for Liverpool are Fabinho and Curtis Jones, with Nathaniel Phillips and James Milner making way. All three players dropped to the bench today.

Team to play Man City: Alisson, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Adrian, Milner, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Phillips, Williams, Shaqiri, Kabak

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said: “Liverpool’s team has a stronger look to it today. Creativity has been the big miss for them in recent weeks, especially for teams that come to Anfield and sit back. I think Manchester City will go toe to toe today, that’s how they play, and I think that’ll suit Liverpool.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “It’s always good when you can make decisions, I’m happy with that. It was clear we’d start with a more settled [defence] but it’s not only about defending against City – you have to attack too. I knew there wouldn’t be a proper striker in the City line-up, so it would be a tricky game for a first in the Premier League [for Kabak or Davies]”

MANCHESTER CITY TEAM NEWS

The Citizens have made two adjustments to the starting side that beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor in midweek. Manager Pep Guardiola has surprisingly opted to go without a recognized striker as Gabriel Jesus, who scored the opener against Burnley makes way today and is only on the bench. This means the Spaniard is set to play with a false-nine. Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the two players to come into the starting lineup with Aymeric Laporte being the other player to make way.

Team to play Liverpool: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden. Subs: Steffen, Jesus, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia, Doyle, Bernabe

Former Reds Steve McManaman: “Manchester City will pour forwards and leave space for Liverpool to counter-attack, and Liverpool will do the same to leave City chances on the break. I think both sides will have opportunities; this game takes care of itself.”

Guardiola said: “This is my fifth season here and every time I’ve come to try to win the game. Sometimes we draw, sometimes we lose; we couldn’t win because it’s a fantastic stadium, a fantastic club and a great manager. I never see results; I see performances, how they are – they’re the champions and the team is always there. The two teams have different styles and we’ll see who imposes their way.”