Home
How to watch LSU v Gonzaga 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional game
Leads

How to watch LSU v Gonzaga 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional game

June 4, 2021 No Comments
SEC_Baseball_2021_LSU_Georgia_Regional_Tournament

After a disappointing 2021 SEC tournament, LSU will hope for a better return when it opens the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament on Friday against Gonzaga in the NCAA Eugene Regional. The game which takes place at PK Park in Oregon, will start at 10:00 p.m. ET and live streaming will be on ESPN3.

Game 2: LSU (34-22) vs. Gonzaga (33-17), 10 p.m., ESPN3
Live audio coverage will be on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates will live stats also available
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
• The game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN3

First Meeting Between Gonzaga vs. LSU

The game on Friday night marks the first meeting between the two programs and both will be aiming to start the tournament on a winning note. According to the SEC powerhouse’s website, LSU is 6-2 all-time against teams from the West Coast Conference, after the Tigers went 3-0 vs. St. Mary’s, 2-0 vs. Pepperdine, 1-1 vs. BYU and 0-1 vs. Loyola Marymount.

PITCHING MATCHUP
LSU – Jr. RH Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.26 ERA, 91.2 IP, 22 BB, 107 SO)
GU – Jr. RH Alek Jacob (7-1, 2.82 ERA, 76.2 IP, 17 BB, 103 SO)

LSU enters the 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament with a 34-22 overall record, while Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference regular-season champion with a 20-7 record, comes into Friday’s game with a is 33-17 overall mark.

The Bulldogs have a batting average of .279 heading into the matchup with LSU, with 102 doubles, 33 home runs and 38 steals in 57 attempts. They are led at the plate by infielder Brett Harris, who is hitting .353 with 17 doubles, one triple, six homers, 42 RBI and 51 runs scored.

LSU, which has a 99-24 (.805) all-time record in NCAA Baseball Regional games, won four of its five SEC road series this season – at Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Auburn and at Texas A&M, but was bounced from the SEC Tournament in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the first game by Georgia.

Tags
Ben Rummage | Staff Writer

Ben Rummage: Living the good life and enjoy doing what I like to do. Glad to be done with school -- now I can concentrate on doing what I love to do!!

Related Stories

Leave a Comment!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.