How to watch LSU vs Georgia 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament

The LSU team will take on Georgia in its opening game of the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, May 25. LSU, which usually peak in time for the postseasons, seems to be on that path again this season and the Tigers will hope to get the tournament off to a winning start at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover.
Live television broadcasting coverage of the LSU vs Georgia 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament fixture will be on the SEC Network and the live streaming will be on WatchESPN.com. The will be Game 3 in the tournament on Tuesday, with the winner taking on No. 1 Arkansas on Wednesday.
How to watch the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament
Both LSU and Georgia finished the regular season with respective 13-17 records in SEC play with the Tigers picked up a 2-1 win over Texas A&M in their last series and the Bulldogs losing 1-2 to Mississippi their last series.
2021 SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
No. 9 seed LSU Tigers (34-21, 13-17 SEC) vs. No. 8 seed Georgia Bulldogs (30-23, 13-17 SEC)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, May 25 @ 4:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network and WatchESPN.com)
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live
STATS
Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• The game will be televised on the SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 21 NCAA RPI
• UGA – No. 41 NCAA RPI
SERIES RECORD VS. GEORGIA
LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia, 68-24-3, and Tuesday’s game marks the first meeting between the schools since March 22-24, 2019, when UGA won two of three games over the Tigers in Athens. LSU has won 10 of its last 13 SEC regular-season series versus UGA, and the Tigers have an 17-9-2 advantage over the Bulldogs in games played over the past 12 seasons. Tuesday’s game marks the first LSU-Georgia matchup in the SEC Tournament since 2009, when the Tigers won two tournament games over the Bulldogs. LSU is 9-2 all-time versus Georgia in SEC Tournament games.
LSU HISTORY IN THE SEC TOURNAMENT
LSU has a league-best 88-44 (.667) all-time record in the SEC Tournament, and the Tigers own a conference-high 12 tournament titles … Alabama and Mississippi State are second behind LSU with seven tournament titles … LSU has won six of the past 12 SEC Tournament crowns, claiming the title in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 … the Tigers are 38-10 under 15th-year coach Paul Mainieri in SEC Tournament games … at the last SEC Tournament held in 2019, LSU posted a 3-2 record and was defeated by Vanderbilt in the semifinal round … LSU has reached the semifinal round in seven straight SEC Tournaments (2013-19).