How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss series? – SEC baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the LSU vs Ole Miss baseball series Friday night was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 11 a.m. CT Saturday with Ole Miss leading, 4-2, and LSU batting with no outs and nobody on in the bottom of the third.

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Game 2 of the series will begin 50 minutes after the completion of Game 1 on Saturday. Both games will be nine-inning contests.

Fans may use tickets from either game for admission into the stadium on Saturday, and the stadium will not be cleared between games.

The games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and information concerning television coverage will be announced as soon as possible.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON: “Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in the SEC, there’s no question about that; especially at full strength, which they are. My team at Arizona played them in the Super Regional last season, and it’s the exact same team. Every player that was in their lineup last year is back on their team this year.

“Their lineup is really deep, and they always do a good job with the pitching in getting guys lined up. I expect this to be a tough weekend; this is exactly the same as the eight preceding weekends in terms of difficulty, and it should be a great weekend for college baseball. I know our players are excited about it.”

TV/ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

• Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN2

• Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. OLE MISS

LSU leads Ole Miss, 179-156, in a series that began in 1906 … LSU has captured seven of the past 10 regular-season series with Ole Miss, including a 2-1 series victory last season (April 22-24) in Oxford … the Rebels had lost 19 straight series in Baton Rouge before ending that streak in 2019 with a 2-1 series victory over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … prior to 2019, the Rebels’ last series victory over LSU in Baton Rouge came in 1982.