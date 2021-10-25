How to Watch Magic vs. Heat live

The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will battle at FTX Arena in an early showdown between the two Florida franchises on Monday. This will be the first of the four head-to-head meetings between the two sides and you can watch live streaming on FuboTV.
Orlando Magic (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Tip-off in Miami on Monday night is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT, with the LINE seeing the Heat being back at -14.
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic and will start as favorites to bounce back from the 102-91 OT defeat to the Indiana Pacers the last time out.
Miami finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 108.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.
Orlando went 21-51 overall and 4-8 in Southeast Division action during the 2020-21 season. The Magic allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: day-to-day (right knee), Kyle Lowry: day-to-day (left ankle).
Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Chuma Okeke: out (right hip), Gary Harris: day-to-day (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).
How to Watch Magic vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!