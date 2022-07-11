Manchester United and Liverpool will begin preseason play on Tuesday, July 12 at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand and you can watch live streaming coverage on LFCTV, LFCTV GO, MUTV Online, and MUTV.

Both teams are preparing for the upcoming English Premier League season and both managers will be using this preseason match-up as part of their respective early season training to work on the things that would like to implement when the regular season starts.

Liverpool will play their first game of the summer against their fierce rivals, with kick-off at 2:00 pm BST at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium. Kick-off time in the United States is 9:00 am ET and the fans will be looking to see how their teams fare even this early.

You can watch the whole match – and every other pre-season friendly – live on LFCTV GO*. Our coverage begins at 1:00 pm with exclusive build-up from Thailand before the full 90 minutes against United.

To tune in, subscribe at liverpoolfc.com/watch – sign up before July 12 and you will get your first two weeks free. Also, visit MUTV now to ensure you’re fully signed up ahead of the game.

SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now will provide live television broadcast and online streaming coverage for viewers in Africa.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side is the first of four teams Manchester United will be facing on the preseason tour, which will also take see the Red Devils traveling to Australia for games in Melbourne and Perth.

One player who will certainly not be in action is striker Cristiano Ronaldo after he opted not to travel with Manchester United for preseason duties – citing family issues as his reason.

Liverpool landed in Thailand on Sunday, around 24 hours after Manchester United with Klopp traveling with a 37-man squad, which includes the likes of Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.