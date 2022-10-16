How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United? team news, lineups

MANCHESTER, England —— Manchester United and Newcastle United will battle in a Premier League fixture today (16) and you can watch live coverage in the United States on USA Network and also on Fubo TV (sign up for a free trial today!). This game will begin at 9:00 am ET. Click Here To Watch Live Stream

For Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag makes three changes from the starting team that edged Omonia in midweek during the Europa League fixture. defenders Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw and winger Jadon Sancho all come into the side to replace Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, and Marcus Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in the win over Everton last week after coming on to replace Anthony Martial in the first half, starts from the opening whistle today.

Also missing from the team today is midfielder Christian Eriksen, while there is also no Scott McTominay, who is out suspended after picking up his fifth booking.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe makes just one change to the Newcastle United side which beat Brentford 5-1 at St James’ Park last weekend. Joelinton returns to the starting team in place of Joe Willock, who drops down to the bench.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury, is back in the matchday squad and could feature sometime in the second half today.

Heading into this fixture, Manchester United have won their last five home league games against Newcastle and have scored at least three goals each time.

Newcastle team news

Team to play Man Utd: Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

Manchester United team news

Team to play Newcastle: De Gea, Shaw, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Fred, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony, Fernandes, Ronaldo. Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Rashford, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo.