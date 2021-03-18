How To Watch Men’s Basketball Championship First Four

The NCAA DI basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday with four First Four games and you can watch them live online. Two of the games are slated for truTV and the other two are on TBS.

The pair of games broadcasting on truTV will take place at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, while the TBS aired games will take place at the Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, IN.

Action on Thursday begins with a pair of No. 16 teams going head-to-head at 5:10 PM ET when Texas Southern takes on Mount St. Mary’s in a Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region battle.

Following that game at 6:27 PM on TBS is the battle between No. 11 seeds Drake vs Wichita State in the West Region. Also in the west at 8:40, 16th seeds Appalachian State and Norfolk St will battle.

Thursday’s live coverage will close out with the featured clash of the Men’s Basketball Championship First Four where No. 11 seeds UCLA and Michigan State face-off in the East Region at 9:57 PM, live on TBS.

Thursday, March 18

MATCHUP TIME (ET) NAT TV LOCATION

#16 Texas Southern vs. #16 Mount St. Mary’s 5:10 PM truTV

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region – First Four

TELEVISION: truTV (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Avery Johnson, and Evan Washburn)

STREAM: NCAA.com/march-madness-live/watch

LISTEN: Westwood One (Ted Emrich, Kyle Macy)



#11 Drake vs #11 Wichita State 6:27 PM TBS

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Men’s Basketball Championship – West Region – First Four

TV: TBS (Streaming at NCAA.com/MarchMadnessLive

RADIO: KEYN 103.7 FM (Local) & Westwood One Radio (National)



#16 Appalachian State vs #16 Norfolk St 8:40 PM truTV

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Men’s Basketball Championship – West Region – First Four

STREAM: NCAA.com/march-madness-live/watch



#11 UCLA vs #11 Michigan State 9:57 PM TBS

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region – First Four

TV: TBS (Streaming at NCAA.com/MarchMadnessLive