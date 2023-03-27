How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica Nations League game?

The following are the starting lineups for Mexico and Jamaica for tonight’s CONCACAF Nations League – League A matchup at the Azteca Stadium. Live streaming coverage of this game is available Paramount+ for viewers in the United States, with the kick-off time set for 8:00 pm ET.

Mexico is coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Suriname in their last outing, while Jamaica will be hoping for a victory tonight after two friendly games against Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago ended in a 1-0 defeat and 0-0 draw.

The Mexican soccer team’s starting lineup includes Guillermo Ochoa as the goalkeeper, with Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Edson Álvarez, Henry Martín, Hirving Lozano, and Luis Chávez as the field players.

On the substitutes’ bench, Mexico has Santiago Giménez, Diego Lainez, Julián Araujo, Antonio Rodríguez, Érick Gutiérrez, Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Carlos Acevedo, Gerardo Arteaga, and Carlos Rodríguez available to come into the game if needed.

Meanwhile, for Jamaica, the team’s starting lineup features Jahmali Waite as the goalkeeper, with Ethan Pinnock, Damion Lowe, Amari’i Bell, and Javain Brown in defense. Jamal Lowe, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Leon Bailey make up the midfield, while Shamar Nicholson is the lone striker.

On the bench, the Jamaican team has Kemar Lawrence, Trivante Stewart, Demario Phillips, Kevon Lambert, Dexter Lembikisa, Richard King, Cory Burke, Adrian Mariappa, Kaheem Parris, Kemar Foster, Jonathan Russell, and Amal Knight as substitutes, available to join the game if necessary.