How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics? ESPN schedule tonight￼

MIAMI GL —— The Boston Celtics will aim for back-to-back wins to start the new season when they take on fellow Eastern Conference Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. Fans in the USA can watch live television broadcast on ESPN, while live streaming coverage is available on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

Tonight’s game here in Miami, FL will start at 7:30 p.m. ET LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 219. According to ESPN analytics, Boston starts this game with a 54.3% chance to win while the Heat start with a 45.7% chance. Read More: Video highlights – Boston beat Sixers 126-117 in NBA season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Boston in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. Miami Heat (0-1) – 7:30 pm ET | ESPN

In their season opener on Tuesday night, the Celtics collected a 126-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scoring 35 points in the win and the former also adding 12 rebounds.

Miami, meanwhile, suffered a 116-108 defeat to the short-handed Chicago Bulls in the season-opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 24 points, while Tyler Herro added 23, Max Strus scored and Bam Adebayo finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in the defeat also here at the FTX Arena.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for the season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).