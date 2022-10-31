How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons live stream?

MILWAUKEE, WI —— The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons will face on Halloween Night, and fans can watch and follow the live television and radio streaming broadcast online. Live stats and game cast will also be available as the match progresses tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks (5-0) vs Detroit Pistons (2-5)

When: Monday, October 31st, 2022 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch Live: LOCAL TV: BSWI and BSDET | RADIO: WTMJ-AM/FM, WWJ

WATCH LIVE STREAMING HERE | LIVE STATS HERE

LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229



BOTTOM LINE: Undefeated Milwaukee Bucks look to extend their winning streak in this meeting with Detroit Pistons at home. The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks have won five consecutive games to start the season, including four wins at home and they will be aiming for more success on Monday night (31).

Milwaukee is the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA and it gets a chance to collect back-to-back victories against an opponent it has dominated in recent years. After tonight’s game, the Bucks (5-0) will take them on again on Wednesday. READ MORE: How to watch and listen to Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings?

Milwaukee has won 13 of the last 14 regular-season meetings between the Central Division rivals, and recorded victories in three of the four clashes last season.

Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks shot 43.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons shot 43.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Khris Middleton (wrist), Pat Connaughton (calf), A.J. Green (nasal), and Joe Ingles (knee) all remain out for the Bucks due to respective injuries.

The Pistons are without Alec Burks (foot), and Marvin Bagley III (knee) because of injuries as well.