How to watch Monday Night Football tonight: Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns?

CLEVELAND — The NFL Monday Night Football game will come from FirstEnergy Stadium when AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns close out Week 8 on October 31, and you can watch the television broadcast on the ESPN schedule. This game starts at 8:15 PM ET and will also be available to stream live on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App will provide other streaming coverage.

The Bengals (4-3) head into tonight’s game as a three-point favorite over the Browns (2-5), according to the latest odds from Tipico Sportsbook, while ESPN Analytics is backing Cincinnati with a 69.6% chance to beat Cleveland. Read More: Watch the NFL Week 8 – TV channels and live stream on Oct. 30

Cincinnati has won three in a row entering this game on Halloween night, while Cleveland will be hoping to snap a run of four successive defeats.

The Browns, who are 1-3 at home this season and 1-1 in the AFC North division, have dropped the last four against Atlanta, Los Angeles, New England, and Baltimore and they know that another loss to an AFC North opponent on Monday Night could seriously damage their playoff hopes.

Both teams will be missing key pieces to their passing game heading into tonight’s game as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is out of the contest with a hip injury, and the Cleveland Browns are also missing tight end David Njoku, who is out because of an ankle problem.

Bengals at Browns injuries

Bengals: CB Eli Apple (hamstring) doubtful WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) out WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) out DL Josh Tupou (calf) out

Browns: TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion, neck) questionable CB Greg Newsome II (oblique) questionable TE David Njoku (ankle) out LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) questionable OL Wyatt Teller (calf) out CB Denzel Ward (concussion) out CB Greedy Williams (illness) questionable

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has so far completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,584 yards and six touchdowns, but he’s also been picked off five times and sacked 14 times this season.

Joe Burrow has a 68.9% pass competition this year for the Bengals for 2,097 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s been sacked 24 times.