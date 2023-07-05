How to watch NBA Summer League Games on today, live stream?

Sacramento, CA – The NBA Summer League continues with another thrilling lineup of games, as the schedules for both the California Classic and Salt Lake City leagues and live television channels can be found in this article. Some of the top draft picks and rookies will be in action this week, and basketball enthusiasts from across the nation are eagerly anticipating the action-packed schedule that will take place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Starting today, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the California Classic Summer League Schedule will feature a clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, or the ESPN App. Simultaneously, the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in another exciting matchup.

Later in the evening, at 8:00 PM, the Salt Lake City Summer League will take center stage as the San Antonio Spurs, led by Julian Champagnie’s impressive 30-point performance in their previous win against Charlotte, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers. This game will be televised on ESPN, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App. Subsequently, at 9:00 PM, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Utah Jazz in another thrilling encounter.

The night will conclude with a clash between the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings, who triumphed and the Golden State Warriors in their opening NBA Summer League games.

Miami’s win over the LA Lakers in Game 1 was anchored by a standout performance by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 22 points, while Keegan Murray’s impressive 29-point contribution was the top performance for the Kings in their win over the Warriors.

This final game of the day will be aired on ESPN, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App, starting at 10:00 PM.

Basketball fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the NBA Summer League, which provides a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills and compete against other rising stars. The California Classic and Salt Lake City leagues promise to deliver an exciting series of games, offering a glimpse into the future of the NBA.

NBA Summer League Schedule