How to watch NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday – Sept. 3?

Defending College Football Playoff national champion and No. 3 Georgia opens its season on Saturday against a strong-ranked Oregon side, while No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 5 Notre Dame will all be in action on Saturday’s (3) Week 1 schedule.
Georgia starts as the overwhelming favorite to beat No. 11 Oregon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, and fans can watch all the live television broadcast of this game on ABC with WatchESPN.com providing the live streaming coverage. Read more: Thorne helps No. 15 Michigan State tops Western Michigan in opener – Video highlights
Another notable ranked-vs-ranked clash taking place this weekend, and indeed on Saturday, is the top five battle between second-ranked Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The game time for this encounter is 7:00 pm ET and ABC and WatchESPN.com will provide television and online streaming broadcasting coverage.
Elsewhere on the NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday, top-ranked Alabama opens its season at home against Utah State, No. 6 Texas A&M plays Sam Houston in its season opener, No. 23 Cincinnati travels to race No. 19 Arkansas at the Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, while No. 9 Oklahoma opens against UTEP and No. 14 USC, now coached by former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, will take on Rice to start the new campaign.
Please see the complete list of games, TV channels and live streaming information for the NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday.
NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday – Sept. 3
Saturday, September 3
Matchup Time (ET) TV and live streaming
South Dakota State at Iowa 12:00pm FS1
North Carolina at Appalachian State 12:00pm ESPNU
Rutgers at Boston College 12:00pm ACCN, WatchESPN.com
Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M 12:00pm SECN, WatchESPN.com
Buffalo at Maryland 12:00pm BTN
CCSU at UConn 12:00pm CW20/FOX61+
Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan 12:00pm ABC, WatchESPN.com
Delaware at Navy 12:00pm CBSSN
No. 13 NC State at East Carolina 12:00pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
Richmond at Virginia 12:30pm RSN/ESPN3
Northern Iowa at Air Force 1:00pm Altitude
Southeast Missouri at Iowa State 2:00pm ESPN+
Bowling Green at UCLA 2:30pm P12N
Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (FL) 3:30pm ACCN, WatchESPN.com
Arizona at San Diego State 3:30pm CBS
No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas 3:30pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
No. 24 Houston at UTSA 3:30pm CBSSN
North Dakota at Nebraska 3:30pm BTN
Norfolk State at Marshall 3:30pm ESPN3
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 3:30pm ABC, WatchESPN.com
Tulsa at Wyoming 3:30pm FS1
UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma 3:30pm FOX
Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss 4:00pm SECN, WatchESPN.com
No. 25 BYU at USF 4:00pm ESPNU
UC Davis at California 4:00pm P12N Bay Area
Nicholls at South Alabama 5:00pm ESPN3
Texas State at Nevada 5:30pm NSN
Middle Tennessee at James Madison 6:00pm ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Ohio 6:00pm ESPN+
Morgan State at Georgia Southern 6:00pm ESPN3
Rice at No. 14 USC 6:00pm P12N
Mercer at Auburn 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
Liberty at Southern Miss 7:00pm ESPN+
Elon at Vanderbilt 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
No. 7 Utah at Florida 7:00pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
UMass at Tulane 7:00pm ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
Army at Coastal Carolina 7:00pm ESPN+
UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor 7:00pm ESPN+
Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin 7:00pm FS1
Southeastern La. at Louisiana 7:00pm ESPN+
South Dakota at Kansas State 7:00pm ESPN+
Grambling State at Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN3
Memphis at Mississippi State 7:30pm ESPNU
Georgia State at South Carolina 7:30pm SECN+/ESPN+
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State 7:30pm ABC, WatchESPN.com
SMU at North Texas 7:30pm CBSSN
Utah State at No. 1 Alabama 7:30pm SECN, WatchESPN.com
Maine at New Mexico 8:00pm MWN
Louisville at Syracuse 8:00pm ACCN, WatchESPN.com
Murray State at Texas Tech 8:00pm ESPN+
ULM at Texas 8:00pm LHN
Colgate at Stanford 8:00pm P12N Bay Area
Idaho at Washington State 9:30pm P12N
Boise State at Oregon State 10:30pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
Kent State at Washington 10:30pm FS1
WKU at Hawaii 11:59pm Spectrum PPV