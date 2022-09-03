Featured

How to watch NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday – Sept. 3?

September 3, 2022
    Defending College Football Playoff national champion and No. 3 Georgia opens its season on Saturday against a strong-ranked Oregon side, while No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 5 Notre Dame will all be in action on Saturday’s (3) Week 1 schedule.

    Georgia starts as the overwhelming favorite to beat No. 11 Oregon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, and fans can watch all the live television broadcast of this game on ABC with WatchESPN.com providing the live streaming coverage. Read more: Thorne helps No. 15 Michigan State tops Western Michigan in opener – Video highlights

    Another notable ranked-vs-ranked clash taking place this weekend, and indeed on Saturday, is the top five battle between second-ranked Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The game time for this encounter is 7:00 pm ET and ABC and WatchESPN.com will provide television and online streaming broadcasting coverage.

    Elsewhere on the NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday, top-ranked Alabama opens its season at home against Utah State, No. 6 Texas A&M plays Sam Houston in its season opener, No. 23 Cincinnati travels to race No. 19 Arkansas at the Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, while No. 9 Oklahoma opens against UTEP and No. 14 USC, now coached by former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, will take on Rice to start the new campaign.

    Please see the complete list of games, TV channels and live streaming information for the NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday.

    NCAA college football Week 1 schedule on Saturday – Sept. 3

    Saturday, September 3
    Matchup Time (ET) TV and live streaming
    South Dakota State at Iowa 12:00pm FS1
    North Carolina at Appalachian State 12:00pm ESPNU
    Rutgers at Boston College 12:00pm ACCN, WatchESPN.com
    Sam Houston at No. 6 Texas A&M 12:00pm SECN, WatchESPN.com
    Buffalo at Maryland 12:00pm BTN
    CCSU at UConn 12:00pm CW20/FOX61+
    Colorado State at No. 8 Michigan 12:00pm ABC, WatchESPN.com
    Delaware at Navy 12:00pm CBSSN
    No. 13 NC State at East Carolina 12:00pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
    Richmond at Virginia 12:30pm RSN/ESPN3
    Northern Iowa at Air Force 1:00pm Altitude
    Southeast Missouri at Iowa State 2:00pm ESPN+
    Bowling Green at UCLA 2:30pm P12N
    Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (FL) 3:30pm ACCN, WatchESPN.com
    Arizona at San Diego State 3:30pm CBS
    No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas 3:30pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
    No. 24 Houston at UTSA 3:30pm CBSSN
    North Dakota at Nebraska 3:30pm BTN
    Norfolk State at Marshall 3:30pm ESPN3
    No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta, GA) 3:30pm ABC, WatchESPN.com
    Tulsa at Wyoming 3:30pm FS1
    UTEP at No. 9 Oklahoma 3:30pm FOX
    Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss 4:00pm SECN, WatchESPN.com
    No. 25 BYU at USF 4:00pm ESPNU
    UC Davis at California 4:00pm P12N Bay Area
    Nicholls at South Alabama 5:00pm ESPN3
    Texas State at Nevada 5:30pm NSN
    Middle Tennessee at James Madison 6:00pm ESPN+
    Florida Atlantic at Ohio 6:00pm ESPN+
    Morgan State at Georgia Southern 6:00pm ESPN3
    Rice at No. 14 USC 6:00pm P12N
    Mercer at Auburn 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
    Liberty at Southern Miss 7:00pm ESPN+
    Elon at Vanderbilt 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
    No. 7 Utah at Florida 7:00pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
    UMass at Tulane 7:00pm ESPN+
    Miami (Ohio) at No. 20 Kentucky 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
    Army at Coastal Carolina 7:00pm ESPN+
    UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor 7:00pm ESPN+
    Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin 7:00pm FS1
    Southeastern La. at Louisiana 7:00pm ESPN+
    South Dakota at Kansas State 7:00pm ESPN+
    Grambling State at Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN3
    Memphis at Mississippi State 7:30pm ESPNU
    Georgia State at South Carolina 7:30pm SECN+/ESPN+
    No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State 7:30pm ABC, WatchESPN.com
    SMU at North Texas 7:30pm CBSSN
    Utah State at No. 1 Alabama 7:30pm SECN, WatchESPN.com
    Maine at New Mexico 8:00pm MWN
    Louisville at Syracuse 8:00pm ACCN, WatchESPN.com
    Murray State at Texas Tech 8:00pm ESPN+
    ULM at Texas 8:00pm LHN
    Colgate at Stanford 8:00pm P12N Bay Area
    Idaho at Washington State 9:30pm P12N
    Boise State at Oregon State 10:30pm ESPN, WatchESPN.com
    Kent State at Washington 10:30pm FS1
    WKU at Hawaii 11:59pm Spectrum PPV

