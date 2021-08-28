Leads

How to watch Nebraska at Illinois college football game

By:
In: Leads
August 27, 2021
    • 0
    Nebraska_FB_vs_Minnesota0786

    Watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the opening weekend’s college football game between Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, August 28. Live streaming coverage of the game will be on Huskers.com with FOX Network television the action, starting at 1:20 pm ET.

    Nebraska vs Illinois Series

    Nebraska opens its 132nd season on Saturday when the Huskers travel to Illinois for the earliest conference game in Big Ten history. The Huskers and Fighting Illini are meeting in Week 0 because the game was originally set to be played in Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be moved to Illinois.

    Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois, 13-4-1. The Huskers are 6-2 against the Illini since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011.

    Nebraska heads into Saturday’s road meeting looking for a third successive won, having won the past two meetings in Champaign. The Huskers also bring a two-game road winning streak into Saturday’s game after the Huskers won at Purdue and Rutgers last December. Nebraska went 2-3 away from home last season with all three losses to teams that finished the year ranked in the top 20, including one-possession losses at No. 10 Northwestern and No. 16 Iowa.

    SERIES HISTORY
    All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 13-4-1
    As Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads, 6-2
    In Champaign: Nebraska leads, 4-2-1
    Last Game: Illinois, 41-23 (11/21/2020)
    Win Streak: Illinois, 1 game

    Game Information:

    NEBRASKA at ILLINOIS
    AUG. 28, 2021 | MEMORIAL STADIUM
    CHAMPAIGN, ILL. | 12:20 PM (CT)

    BROADCAST INFO
    TV – FOX
    RADIO – Huskers Radio Network (Greg SharpeMatt Davison, Jeremiah Sirles)
    INTERNET RADIO – Huskers.com
    SPANISH BROADCAST – Huskers.com 
    APP AUDIO – Official Huskers App

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    CEDRIC HANCOCK

    As a youngster, I was never really good at sports, even though I tried my hardest. Nevertheless, I am big fan of writing and enjoys reporting from events across the globe. I am Cedrick. Love!