How to watch Nebraska at Illinois college football game

Watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the opening weekend’s college football game between Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, August 28. Live streaming coverage of the game will be on Huskers.com with FOX Network television the action, starting at 1:20 pm ET.
Nebraska vs Illinois Series
Nebraska opens its 132nd season on Saturday when the Huskers travel to Illinois for the earliest conference game in Big Ten history. The Huskers and Fighting Illini are meeting in Week 0 because the game was originally set to be played in Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be moved to Illinois.
Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois, 13-4-1. The Huskers are 6-2 against the Illini since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011.
Nebraska heads into Saturday’s road meeting looking for a third successive won, having won the past two meetings in Champaign. The Huskers also bring a two-game road winning streak into Saturday’s game after the Huskers won at Purdue and Rutgers last December. Nebraska went 2-3 away from home last season with all three losses to teams that finished the year ranked in the top 20, including one-possession losses at No. 10 Northwestern and No. 16 Iowa.
SERIES HISTORY
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 13-4-1
As Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads, 6-2
In Champaign: Nebraska leads, 4-2-1
Last Game: Illinois, 41-23 (11/21/2020)
Win Streak: Illinois, 1 game
Game Information:
NEBRASKA at ILLINOIS
AUG. 28, 2021 | MEMORIAL STADIUM
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. | 12:20 PM (CT)
BROADCAST INFO
TV – FOX
RADIO – Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jeremiah Sirles)
INTERNET RADIO – Huskers.com
SPANISH BROADCAST – Huskers.com
APP AUDIO – Official Huskers App