NEW YORK (Sporting Alert) —— Watch live streaming coverage of the New York Knicks against the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA on Wednesday night, November 8 on ESPN and WatchESPN.com. Don’t miss this game as I am expecting the new New York-based franchises to put some pride into this one! Tip off time in New York tonight is 7:30 p.m. EST.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets

STORYLINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference battle tonight with both teams looking to start build a winning momentum. Brooklyn (5-5) comes into this game on the back of a 120-107 win over Minnesota on Monday, while New York (4-7) suffered a 96-94 against Dallas also on Monday. The Knicks are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the are 11th in the standings.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets last game?

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets last game saw the the former coming away with a 110-98 victory on April 6 last season. The Knicks were swept 4-0 last season by the Nets. Read More News: George leads LA Clippers past Cavaliers 119-117; free highlights, stats, summary

So far this season Brooklyn is averaging 110.5 points per game and giving away 111.5 point to their opponents. The Nets, who hired Jacque Vaughn as new head coach, according ESPN today –following the depature of Steve Nash, gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls during last season.

New York is scoring a 115 points per game and giving up the exact same amount. The Knicks are also 4-4 in Eastern Conference play this early in the season. Julius Randle leads the team in scoring with 20.1 PPG, with Jalen Brunson averaging 7.3 assists per game and shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Brooklyn Nets are favored by 3.5 points to win tonight by CAESARS Sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 221.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot); Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day-to-day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).