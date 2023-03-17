How to watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest?

NEWCASTLE (March 17) — Newcastle United will look to end their pre-international break fixtures with a win against Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park. The Magpies have had an up-and-down season under Eddie Howe, with a mixed run of form since the turn of the year.

Viewers in the United States can watch the live television broadcast of Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest USA Network, while live online streaming webcast is available at NBCSports.com. You can watch live with the Peacock TV Application. Kick-off time is 4:00pm ET.

But, with new ownership and a successful EFL Cup campaign under their belt, Newcastle United will be hoping to push for a top-four finish. – NAIA Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals: How to watch Day 3 Your Ultimate Guide

Howe spoke ahead of the game and stressed the importance of generating positive momentum going into the international break.

“We want to go into the international break on a high and with positive momentum,” he said. “If we can get a result in this game, I think we’ll be in a really good place. It’s an important game for us.”

Forest, on the other hand, will be fighting to avoid relegation and will be hoping to cause an upset. However, they face a tough task against a Newcastle United team that is unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against promoted sides.

Nottingham Forest attacker and former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has a good record against Newcastle, scoring three goals in seven Premier League games against them. Miguel Almiron, in the meantime, has also been a key performer for the Magpies this season, scoring 30 percent of their Premier League goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games and will be hoping to continue that record against a struggling Forest side.

So, will Newcastle secure a victory and generate positive momentum going into the international break, or will Forest cause an upset and boost their fight against relegation?

We’ll find out on Friday!