How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham, live stream, TV Channels

You can watch and listen to live streaming coverage of today’s English Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham at St James’ Park on NBCSN and NBCsports.com. | LISTEN LIVE
It’s the first game for Newcastle United since the new take over and Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th game as manager.
READ ALSO: How to watch Scotland vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup game
Team news
Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles are back from injuries to take their places in the Newcastle starting line up. Wilson returns after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of the last four games while Lascelles is making his first appearance since 17 September.
The pair are replacing Federico Fernandez and Miguel Almiron, as Bruce makes two changes from the 2-1 defeat at Wolves two weeks ago.
Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey also returns to the bench.
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Schar, Shelvey, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gillespie, Gayle.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are unchanged from the side that picked up a 2-1 win against Aston Villa before the international break.
Just prior to announcing their team news, Spurs confirmed that two of their players returned false positive tests for COVID-19 yesterday after returning from international duty.
Son Heung-min is in the starting lineup and will play alongside Harry Kane in the attack, while Lucas Moura is expected to offer support as well.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane. Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Gil Salvatierra, Lo Celso, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Davies.
Will this be the last game in charge of Newcastle United for Steve Bruce?
We will just have to wait and see.
He told Sky Sports: “You have to be a bit resilient, and enjoy the game, basically. Management for me is a substitute for playing, and that has always been the case for me. Today, I woke up and thought: ‘I wish I was playing.’
“How lucky am I, to have gone 43 years unbroken? It’s quite unique.”