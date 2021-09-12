How to watch NFL live stream, schedule, times: Week 1

MIAMI — The following is the Week 1 schedule for the NFL new season on Sunday, September 12, and how to watch television and live streaming coverage.
Defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season on Thursday night with a 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
On Sunday another 14 games are slated for Sunday, including the Sunday Night Football fixture between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, live on NBC and streaming live NBCsports.com.
The action will get going at 1:00 pm ET with nine games, with FOX and CBS providing the live television broadcast.
Super Bowl runner-ups Kansas City Chiefs will open their season at home against the Cleveland Brown at 4:25 pm ET, while the Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots, also at 4:25 pm on CBS.
WEEK 1 NFL SCHEDULE
Sunday, September 12
Matchup Time (ET) TV
Philadelphia at Atlanta 1:00 pm FOX
Pittsburgh at Buffalo 1:00 pm CBS
Minnesota at Cincinnati 1:00 pm FOX
San Francisco at Detroit 1:00 pm FOX
Arizona at Tennessee 1:00pm CBS
Seattle at Indianapolis 1:00 pm FOX
LA Chargers at Washington 1:00 pm CBS
NY Jets at Carolina 1:00 pm CBS
Jacksonville at Houston 1:00 pm CBS
Cleveland at Kansas City 4:25 pm CBS
Miami at New England 4:25 pm CBS
Denver at NY Giants 4:25 pm FOX
Green Bay at New Orleans 4:25 pm FOX
Chicago at LA Rams 8:20 pm NBC
Monday, September 13
Matchup Time (ET) TV
Baltimore at Las Vegas 8:15pm ESPN/ABC