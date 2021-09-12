How to watch NFL live stream, schedule, times: Week 1

MIAMI — The following is the Week 1 schedule for the NFL new season on Sunday, September 12, and how to watch television and live streaming coverage.

Defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season on Thursday night with a 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday another 14 games are slated for Sunday, including the Sunday Night Football fixture between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams, live on NBC and streaming live NBCsports.com.

The action will get going at 1:00 pm ET with nine games, with FOX and CBS providing the live television broadcast.

Super Bowl runner-ups Kansas City Chiefs will open their season at home against the Cleveland Brown at 4:25 pm ET, while the Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots, also at 4:25 pm on CBS.

WEEK 1 NFL SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 12

Matchup Time (ET) TV

Philadelphia at Atlanta 1:00 pm FOX

Pittsburgh at Buffalo 1:00 pm CBS

Minnesota at Cincinnati 1:00 pm FOX

San Francisco at Detroit 1:00 pm FOX

Arizona at Tennessee 1:00pm CBS

Seattle at Indianapolis 1:00 pm FOX

LA Chargers at Washington 1:00 pm CBS

NY Jets at Carolina 1:00 pm CBS

Jacksonville at Houston 1:00 pm CBS

Cleveland at Kansas City 4:25 pm CBS

Miami at New England 4:25 pm CBS

Denver at NY Giants 4:25 pm FOX

Green Bay at New Orleans 4:25 pm FOX

Chicago at LA Rams 8:20 pm NBC



Monday, September 13

Matchup Time (ET) TV

Baltimore at Las Vegas 8:15pm ESPN/ABC