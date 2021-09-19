How to watch NFL Week 2; schedule, TV live streams, and times

How to watch live NFL Week 2 games online and on your television channels? You can watch all the NFL games live online or on your respective local channels on Sunday, September 19.

Week 2 fixtures started on Thursday night with the Washington Football Team edging the New York Giants 30-29 and you can follow the remaining schedule for the week, starting with the games that kicks-off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday.

While the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both opened their campaign with respective wins, the Jacksonville Jaguars were beaten in their season opener and the Florida team will be hoping to bounce back from the Week 1 setback against the Denver Broncos at home.

Also kicking off at 1:00 pm ET in Week 2, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets will battle, Cleveland Browns will aim to rebound from the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 when they welcome the Houston Texans, while the New Orleans Saints are the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys search for their first win of the season against LA Chargers, while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are at home against Atlanta and the Sunday Night Football matchup sees the Chiefs visiting Baltimore to face the Ravens.

NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 2



Thursday, September 16

Washington 30, NY Giants 29 Final Score

Sunday, September 19

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile

New Orleans at Carolina 1:00pm FOX

Cincinnati at Chicago 1:00pm FOX

Houston at Cleveland 1:00pm CBS

LA Rams at Indianapolis 1:00pm FOX

Denver at Jacksonville 1:00pm CBS

Buffalo at Miami 1:00pm FOX

New England at NY Jets 1:00pm CBS

San Francisco at Philadelphia 1:00pm FOX

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh 1:00pm CBS

Minnesota at Arizona 4:05pm FOX

Atlanta at Tampa Bay 4:05pm FOX

Dallas at LA Chargers 4:25pm CBS

Tennessee at Seattle 4:25pm CBS

Kansas City at Baltimore 8:20pm NBC

Monday, September 20

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Streaming

Detroit at Green Bay 8:15pm ESPN / WatchESPN.com