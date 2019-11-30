No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan Live Stream, Updates

SPORTING ALERT – No. 1 Ohio State will seek to continue its dominating form this season when it face-off against No. 13 Michigan in a Big Ten clash in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Kick-off time for this encounter is slated for 12:00 pm ET with live television and streaming coverage provided by FOX.

The FOX network will carry live TV coverage, while Foxsportsgo.com will present the live online streaming action. Follow Live Text Updates

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) enter this league battle undefeated this season, having won all 11 games this far and the experts are predicting another victory for Ryan Day’s men on the road.

Michigan, in the meantime, has a four-game win streaming entering this game and the Wolverines (9-2, 6-2) are hoping to secure their second win over a ranked this season.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Ohio State has a 73.7 percent chance to win this game, while Michigan comes in with a 26.3 percent chance.

So far this season, Ohio State’s Justin Fields has thrown for 2352 yards on 175 of 252 pass completion with 33 touchdowns and one interception.

Running back J.K. Dobbins has also been a highlighted performer this season for the Buckeyes, rushing 219 times for1446 yards and 15.

For the Wolverines, Shea Patterson has gone 179 of 301 on passing for 2523 yards with 21 TDs and 5 interceptions.