How to watch No. 1 Tennessee vs Belmont baseball game?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Top-ranked Tennessee concludes its home regular-season schedule on Tuesday facing Belmont at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Watch live coverage on SEC Network+/ESPN App and listen live Vol Network/UTSports.com.

The Vols are looking for their 13th-midweek victory of the season on Tuesday. A win would mark the second-highest total in a single season since 2001.

Prior to the game, Tennessee will honor its seniors for their accomplishments and time spent with the program. Tennessee is seeking its eighth consecutive victory over the Bruins. The two sides have played each other the last seven seasons (not counting the COVID-shortened year) and Tennessee has taken each meeting. In six of the last seven meetings, the Vols have allowed 3 or fewer Belmont runs.

PROJECTED STARTING PITCHERS

LHP Zander Sechrist (4-0, 1.62 ERA) vs. RHP Jordan Zuger (2-1, 3.03 ERA)

BROADCAST INFO

Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app with Andy Brock (PxP) calling the action. The online broadcasts can be accessed on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch.

Fans can also listen to the Voice of Tennessee Baseball John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara call the game on the Vol Network (FM 99.1/AM 990) as well as UTSports.com and the Tennessee Athletics App.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

For the most updated gameday information related to Tennessee baseball, please visit our Gameday Central page by clicking HERE. The baseball Gameday Central page contains info in regard to tickets, parking, stadium policies and more.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season and single-game tickets for all remaining home contests are SOLD OUT. Limited standing room only tickets will go on sale for all games 90 minutes prior to first pitch at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket office.

Single-game tickets for all games can also be purchased through Vivid Seats, the exclusive resale marketplace for Tennessee Athletics, by clicking HERE.

In order to keep Lindsey Nelson Stadium as full as possible, we are encouraging season ticket holders who are unable to use their tickets for a game(s) to either transfer your tickets to someone else (Instructions HERE).