How to watch No. 1 Texas v No. 8 West Virginia: Big 12 Baseball Championship

No. 1 SEED TEXAS (40-13, 17-7) at the PHILLIPS 66 2021 BIG 12 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
May 25-30, 2021
Where: Bricktown Ballpark
Time: Wednesday at 4 p.m. / 5 pm ET; Thursday at TBD
TV: ESPN+/ESPNU – WATCH | LIVE STATS
Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM
Live stats: Big12.Statbroadcast.com
Big 12 Championship Titles (Last): 5 (2015)
Big 12 Championship Record: 41-31
THE MATCHUP—Texas heads into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship as the No. 1 seed for the eighth time and will face No. 8 West Virginia. The Longhorns finished the regular season with a series win over WVU and previously swept Kansas back in April. Texas has won the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship five times, with the last win coming in 2015 in Tulsa, Okla.
A LOOK AT THE LONGHORNS—Texas won its ninth Big 12 Championship on Saturday, clinching a share of the regular season championship with a 12-2 run-rule win over West Virginia. The Longhorns also eclipsed the 40-win mark heading into the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Texas pitching staff has compiled a 2.93 ERA, which ranks No. 2 nationally and first in the Big 12 by over half a run. The starting pitching trio of, Pete Hansen (1.80), Ty Madden (2.55), and Tristan Stevens (3.13) all rank in the top seven in ERA in the Big 12, while Stevens’ eight wins lead the conference.
BIG 12 PITCHER OF THE YEAR—Ty Madden was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year leading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Madden compiled a 2.55 ERA and a 6-3 record in 13 starts this season. He struck out 98 batters in 81.1 innings pitched and had the second-best opponents’ batting average in the league at .201. Madden is the Longhorns’ first Big 12 Pitcher of the Year since Taylor Jungmann in 2011 and the seventh Longhorn overall.
ALL-BIG 12 HONORS—Ty Madden led a total of 13 Longhorns named to All-Big 12 teams this season. Right-handed pitcher Tristan Stevens, second baseman Mitchell Daly and designated hitter Ivan Melendez join Madden on the first team. Third baseman Cam Williams and outfielder Mike Antico both landed on the second team. Seven other Longhorns picked up Honorable Mention recognition: Silas Ardoin, Trey Faltine, Pete Hansen, Douglas Hodo III, Aaron Nixon, Tanner Witt, Zach Zubia. First-year Longhorns Daly, Nixon and Witt all landed on the Big 12 All-Freshman team. The 13 total players recognized leads the Big 12 and are the most for Texas since 2005.