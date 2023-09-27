How to watch No. 1 Wisconsin vs No. 22 Ohio State women’s volleyball?

MADISON, Wis. (Sept. 27) — The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers, riding an 11-0 winning streak, are set to clash with No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes in a college women’s volleyball Big Ten showdown on Wednesday. The match will take place at 7 p.m. CT at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Where to watch No. 1 Wisconsin vs No. 22 Ohio State women’s volleyball?

The match will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network (BTN). For those interested in live stats, they can be followed on Statbroadcast. Radio Stream: FoxSports 1070 | Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Badgers at the Pinnacle

Wisconsin tops the NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Committee’s first in-season top-10 ranking. They are one of only four remaining undefeated teams in the nation and have dropped just eight sets all season. The Badgers are also on a 20-match Big Ten winning streak dating back to the 2022 season.

Statistical Dominance

The Badgers have been a force to be reckoned with, leading the Big Ten in opponent hitting percentage (.089), opponent kills (9.67), and opponent blocks (1.67). They have also improved their serving game, now leading the Big Ten with 2.33 aces per set. Junior Julia Orzol is a standout, tying for fourth in the conference with 0.67 aces per set and ranking fifth with 3.67 digs per set.

Right-Side Power

Wisconsin’s right-side hitting duo of Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek has been exceptional, combining for 5.51 kills and 1.73 blocks per set while hitting a combined .379. Robinson is second on the team with 2.98 kills per set, and Smrek ranks third with 2.54 kills per set.

Ohio State’s Challenge

The Buckeyes come into the match with a 4-7 record, making this a crucial game for them to turn their season around. They will have to contend with Wisconsin’s formidable stats and key players if they hope to pull off an upset.

Brittney Berreth, Sports Writer