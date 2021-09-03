How to watch No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech season opener

No. 10 North Carolina opens its 2021 college football season on the road at Virginia Tech and you can watch the live streaming coverage of Friday’s game in Blacksburg, Va., on ESPN and WatchESPN.com.
The kick-off time for this contest is 6:00 p.m. ET at the Lane Stadium which is expected to host some 66,000 fans for the season-opening game for both ACC teams.
North Carolina heads into this game hoping for a repeat of last year’s 56-45 win after losing four straight in the series. Overall, Virginia Tech leads the series 24-13-6, while the last meeting at Virginia Tech in 2019 went to the Hokies at 41-43 in an incredible six OT contest, the longest game in ACC history.
North Carolina and Virginia Tech are set to clash for the 18th consecutive season and according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Tar Heels have a 56.3 percent chance to win the game, with Virginia Tech coming in at 43.7 percent.
The oddsmakers have North Carolina at -5.5 in the favorite column to win Friday night, with the Over/Under sitting at 64 points.
Don’t Miss The Action
Game Time Is 6 p.m. ET
ESPN: Jason Benetti, play-by-play; Andre Ware, analyst; Paul Carcaterra, sideline
WestWood One Radio: Bill Roth, play-by-play; Ben Leber, analyst
Tar Heel Sports Network: Jones Angell, play-by-play; Lee Pace, analyst; Dave Nathan, sideline
Satellite Radio: Sirius (84), XM (84)
Website: A live radio broadcast of the Tar Heel Sports Network is available on UNC’s official athletic website, GoHeels.com, as well as through the TuneIn app.
The Tar Heels are opening their season against Virginia Tech for the first time since 1946, a game played in Chapel Hill that ended in a 14-14 tie. UNC comes into this game 3-6 all-time on the road at Virginia Tech. That includes a 2-6 mark since the Hokies joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2004 season.