How to watch No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State vs Arizona State today?

STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys head into tonight’s NCAA college football clash with the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium as an 11.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook and you can watch this game live on ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App.

Tonight’s Week 2 matchup in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will see both teams seeking their second successive win to start the new season, following opening the week victories during the Week 1 fixtures. The kick-off time for this encounter is 7:30 pm ET. TV: ESPN2 RADIO: ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD2 /SIRIUS XM 137 OR 203 / SXM APP 966 || Listen || WATCH

Oklahoma State picked up a 58-44 win over Central Michigan last Thursday night to hand head coach Mike Gundy his 150th coaching victory, with Spencer Sanders passing for a career-high 406 yards and accounting for six touchdowns. READ THIS ALSO: How to watch ESPN NCAAF college football Week 2 schedule – September 10?

“We were very effective playing fast,” Gundy said after the Week 1 victory. “And one thing that works against us a little bit is once you get ahead … obviously, you don’t want to play fast.

“So then you slow down, and we’re probably not as good at that as we are playing fast. But I was pleased with our ability to play fast and make plays in space.”

Arizona State, in the meantime, cruised to an easy 40-3 win over Northern Arizona to open the new season last week, but the Sun Devils know that they will be well tested on the road on Saturday night.

Xazavian Valladay and Emory Jones each ran for two touchdowns in the win for Arizona State, with the former rushing for 116 yards on 15 carries with the ball.

As far as history, the Sun Devils lead the all-time series against the Cowboys, 2-1. The two teams last played in 1993 with ASU coming away with a close 12-10 victory in Tempe. Today’s travelers also won the only contest in Stillwater in 1991 by a score of 30-3.