CLEMSON, South Carolina (Sporting Alert) —— No. 12 Clemson enters this weekend’s ACC clash with Louisville hoping to rebound from last week’s defeat to Notre Dame on the road. The Tigers have lost just once thus far this season, but the “eye test” has shown that they have not been playing consistently well and their slide isn’t a surprise to many.

On Saturday at the Memorial Stadium, Clemson will take on an improving Louisville team, live on ESPN and streaming on WatchESPN, starting at 3:30 pm ET. The Tigers (No. 10 CFP, 8-1, 6-0 ACC) are a 7-point favorite to win today’s game and make it eight victories in a row in this head-to-head series.

Can Louisville collect its first win over Clemson after dropping the first seven contests in the series?

The last two times Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) went up against Clemson the Cardinals surrendered 75 points and scored 34. Both of those defeats also came at home at Cardinal Stadium.

This weekend, Louisville will be making its first trip to Death Valley since 2018 and it wasn’t a good experience for the visitors after they were hammered 77-16. The Cardinals are 0-3 all-time at Memorial Stadium.

The Cards have secured four-straight wins heading into this game, including a 48-21 victory over the then-No. 10 Wake Forest a couple of weeks ago, but Scott Satterfield’s team is bracing for one of its stiffest challenges of the season.

“Coach Dabo Swinney has done an unbelievable job down there at Clemson,” Satterfield said on the school’s official website. “It seems like they just continue to reload. They’re coming off a tough loss last week against Notre Dame.

“We know we’re going to hostile environment this week down at Clemson. That’s one of the better home field advantages and venues to play. It’s going to be loud, crazy, all of those things. They have a 38-game home winning streak, we know that. It’s obviously a tough place to go play and try to get a win. So we’ll have to prepare for that, particularly on offense. We’ve got to be ready for that.”

After a run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances, Clemson was left out last year, and the Tigers know that another defeat today would guarantee them missing out for consecutive seasons.