How to watch No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) faces No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) on Saturday at Solider Field in Chicago in a game being billed as the Jack Coan Bowl for the former Badgers quarterback who now starts for the Irish. Don’t miss this one!
Notre Dame travels to Chicago to take on Wisconsin for its annual Shamrock Series game at noon ET. The game will air on FOX. It’s the FOX Big Noon Kickoff & ESPN College GameDay highlight fixture!
The TV: Fox (national)
Gus Johnson (play-by-play)
Joel Klatt (analyst)
Jenny Taft (sideline)
Notre Dame Radio Network
This rivalry dates back to 1900 and, for the most part, Notre Dame has had the upper hand over the Wisconsin football team. The Fighting Irish have won eight of the 16 meetings (8-6-2) overall, including a 7-1-2 stretch from 1917 to ’42, heading into a non-league matchup with UW on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Notre Dame, currently ranked 12th, parlayed head-to-head meetings in 1924, ’29 and ’43 into national championships, finishing 10-0, 9-0 and 9-1, respectively.
In their 16 encounters (1900, ’04, ’05, ’17, ’24, ’28, ’29, ’34, ’35, ’36, ’42, ’43, ’44, ’62, ’63, ’64) the Irish never allowed Wisconsin a 100-yard rusher.
Of the 16 series meetings, the Badgers, currently rated No. 18, were held under 20 points 12 times, including five shutout losses.
But there was a significant moment of triumph in 1951 when Wisconsin coach Ivy Williamson outdueled the Irish on the recruiting front by landing fullback Alan Ameche out of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
There are some important historic links between UW and Notre Dame, not the least of which involve two Hall of Famers who coached the Badgers, then hired their highly-successful replacements while serving as athletic director.