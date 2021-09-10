How to watch No. 17 Coastal Carolina v Kansas

CONWAY, S.C. – No. 17 Coastal Carolina will host the first-ever Power 5 program in Brooks Stadium history on Friday night when it take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch nationally televised game live on ESPN2. For those wishing to following the game online, you can stream the action on WatchESPN.com, as well using the ESPN App.

How To Watch and Listen Live Stream

The Chanticleers (1-0) routed The Citadel 52-14 in front of 16,236 fans at this same venue last Thursday night in the season opener for both teams and the hosts will be aiming to for a repeat as they look to start the campaign on a very momentum.

During that win, Shermari Jones ran for a career-high 100 yards on nine carries and two scores for Coastal Carolina, while junior running back Reese White scored twice on seven carries and 62 yards.

Kansas, meanwhile, will travel to Conway, South Carolina for the primetime non-conference showdown matchup and the Big 12 outfits will be hoping to build on its season opening victory.

The Jayhawks (1-0) topping South Dakota 17-14 to get their campaign underway.

Friday night’s clash will be the third all-time matchup between Kansas and Coastal Carolina with the Chanticleers holding a 2-0 advantage, with wins in each of the past two seasons.