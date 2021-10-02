How to watch No. 18 Fresno State v Hawaii live!

HONOLULU — No. 18 Fresno State will look to continue making noise this weekend, when the 4-1 Bulldogs travel to take on Hawaii and you can watch live streaming coverage of the game for free.
No. 18 Fresno State (4-1, 1-0 MW) at Hawai’i (2-3, 0-1 MW)
Oct. 2, 2021 • 8:00 p.m. PT • Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,000) – Honolulu, Hawai’i
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV – CBS Sports Network
Play-By-Play – Noah Eagle
Analyst – Aaron Murray
Radio – Bulldog Sports Network
Play-by-Play – Paul Loeffler
Analyst – Pat Hill
Sideline – Cam Worrell
After losing 31-24 against Oregon in its second game of the season, Fresno State has been undefeated and will be seeking a fourth straight victory Saturday when they visit Hawaii, which won’t allow fans in the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Fans are not permitted because of local government mandates barring large gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hawaii is the only one of 130 FBS programs not allowing fans in the stands.
They will be playing without fans for the third time this season at the 9,000-seat on-campus facility that this year replaced its longtime home venue, Aloha Stadium.
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-1) return home after a 41-21 win at New Mexico State that ended a two-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) have won their last three games and are coming off a comeback 38-30 victory over UNLV last Friday.
“You know, last year wasn’t a lot of fun without fans, so it’s going to be a little bit of that,” Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer said. “But I think where we’re at as a football team right now, and what we’re playing for each and every week, is a huge asset for us going into this football game, where you gotta have that internal fire and that internal motivation to be driven to get it done this Saturday.”
Head Coaches:
Kalen DeBoer
Fresno State Record: 7-4 (2nd season)
Career D-I Record: Same
Alma Mater: Sioux Falls (1998)
Todd Graham
Hawai’i Record: 7-7 (2nd season)
Career Record: 102-68 (13th season)
Alma Mater: East Central University (1987)