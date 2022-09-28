How to watch No. 19 BYU vs Utah State; Who will win this game?

The No. 19 ranked BYU Cougars will look to hand Utah State a fourth successive defeat when they take on the Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday night. Utah State has dropped its last three games, while BYU was able to bounce back from the defeat to Oregon with a win against Wyoming the last time out.

You can watch live coverage of this game on ESPN and WatchESPN.com with the kick-off time set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Who is the favorite to win BYU vs No. 19 Utah State?

BYU starts with a 95.2 percent chance to beat Utah State in this game, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index with the Aggies only coming in with a 4.8 percent chance to win this contest.

Utah State (1-3) opened the 2022 season with a 31-20 win over Uconn but dropped the last three games against Alabama when the Crimson Tide were ranked No. 1, as well as Weber State, and the UNLV Rebels.

BYU (3-1), meanwhile, opened with wins over USF, and then-No. 9 Baylor before losing to then-No. 25 Oregon. The team rebounded with a 38-24 victory over Wyoming last weekend.

The Cougars come into the game averaging 33.5 points per game and allowing 26.5 on defense with 457.5 total yards.

The Aggies, meanwhile, are allowing 36.0 points per game and putting up just 15.5 points on offense.