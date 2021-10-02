How to watch No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 8 Arkansas live stream, kick-off time, live scores

The No. 8 ranked Arkansas travels to No. 2 ranked Georgia for an expected tight SEC clash at Sanford Stadium, here in Athens, GA, at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 2, and you can watch the live TV coverage on ESPN. WatchESPN.com will provide the live online and smart device streaming coverage.
Both teams are undefeated thus far this season. The Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) are unbeaten after four games so far, while the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 1-0 SEC) are also perfect after four games to start the new campaign.
No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN). Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call.
Line: Georgia by 18 1/2, according to the bookmakers.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Georgia has an 89 percent chance of winning this game, but I am expecting a close encounter as Arkansas enters this matchup looking for its first 5-0 start since 1998.
Series record: Georgia leads the head-to-head series with Arkansas 11-4.
The Bulldogs aim to improve to 4-0 in home games against top-10 teams under coach Kirby Smart, a man who is confident that his team is not just the best in the SEC, but the best team this season in college football.