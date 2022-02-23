How to watch No. 2 LSU vs No. 15 Louisiana Tech live baseball?

The second-ranked LSU baseball team will take on the 15th ranked Louisiana Tech in one of the featured games in the early regular season on Wednesday. You can listen to live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live and LISTEN LIVE, while live online and television streaming is at YURVIEW/ESPN+

LSU is coming off a comfortable three-game sweep over Maine at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field over the weekend, but this game is expected to be much closer with Louisiana Tech starting with a season-opening series sweep of Wichita State.

No. 2 LSU Fighting Tigers (3-0) at No. 15 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-0

DATE/TIME

Wednesday, February 23 – 6 p.m. CT

STADIUM

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park – Ruston, La.

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 Collegiate Baseball; No. 3 Perfect Game, No. 6 NCBWA, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball

• La. Tech – No. 15 Collegiate Baseball

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates (100.7 FM in Baton Rouge)

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4 in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette

• ESPN+ (subscription service; for more information, visit plus.espn.com)

SERIES RECORD VS. LOUISIANA TECH

• LSU leads the all-time series versus Louisiana Tech, 45-19, in a series that began in 1902 … the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs twice last season in Baton Rouge by scores of 16-7 (Feb. 22) and 16-8 (May 11) … LSU has won 15 of its last 16 meetings with Louisiana Tech; the Bulldogs’ only win over LSU in the last 16 meetings was a 12-1 victory in 2019 in Baton Rouge … prior to 2019, Louisiana Tech’s last win over the Tigers came on April 16, 1987, a 5-4 victory in Ruston … Wednesday night’s game marks LSU’s first visit to Ruston since March 25, 1997, when the Tigers posted a 13-1 victory over the Bulldogs.