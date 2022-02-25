How to watch No.2 LSU vs Towson; listen live, schedule and live stats

The No.2 ranked LSU baseball team will have a very weekend at home and you can watch and listen to live streaming of the games online. The Tigers will be hoping to bounce back from the upsetting 11-6 defeat to No.15 Louisiana Tech in a sixth inning Wednesday night.

Towson will be the first opponent on Friday night with the game scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm ET. You can LISTEN LIVE and Watch live stream on SEC NETWORK+ and follow LIVE STATS

PITCHING MATCHUP (Towson at LSU on Friday night)

• LSU – So. RH Blake Money (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 10 SO)

• Towson – Sr. RH Nick Janowicz (0-0, 12.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 BB, 4 SO)

DATES/TIMES FOR LSU GAMES

Friday, February 25 @ 6:30 p.m. CT – Towson at LSU

Saturday, February 26 @1:30 p.m. CT – Southern at LSU

Sunday, February 27 @ 11 a.m. CT – Towson at LSU

Sunday, February 27 @ 5 p.m. CT – Southern aI t LSU

ADDITIONAL GAMES – SOUTHERN vs. TOWSON (Free Admission for these two games only)

Friday, February 25 @ 12 p.m. CT – Southern vs. Towson

Saturday, February 26 @ 6:30 p.m. CT – Towson vs. Southern

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 Collegiate Baseball; No. 3 Perfect Game, No. 6 NCBWA, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball

• Towson – unranked

• Southern – unranked

RADIO (LSU Games)

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RADIO (Southern vs. Towson games)

The Southern-Towson games will be broadcast on KLSU-FM 91.1

ONLINE (LSU Games)

• SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TOWSON

Friday’s game between Towson and LSU will mark the first meeting between the schools … Towson is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) … LSU is 6-0 all-time against teams currently in the CAA … the Tigers are 3-0 vs. UNC-Wilmington, 1-0 vs. Charleston, 1-0 vs. Northeastern and 1-0 vs. Hofstra.

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHERN

LSU leads the all-time series vs. Southern, 56-3, as the squads first met in 1970 … the Tigers defeated the Jaguars twice last season by scores of 16-1 and 10-2 … LSU had won 14 consecutive games over Southern before the Jaguars posted a 7-2 win over the Tigers on April 9, 2019, at SU’s Lee-Hines Field … the Jaguars’ other all-times wins over LSU came on May 3, 2005, a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium, and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory at “The Box.” … LSU is 50-2 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.