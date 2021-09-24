How to watch No. 22 Fresno State vs. UNLV live stream, kick-off time, live scores

Watch live streaming coverage as UNLV visits No. 22 Fresno State in a college football game on Friday night, Sept. 24, 2021 in Fresno, Calif. Live streaming is on CBS Sports Network, as the game time for this matchup is 10:00 p.m. ET at the Bulldog Stadium, which can hold up to 40, 727.
How and where to watch live?
UNLV (0-3, 0-0 MW) at No. 22 Fresno State (3-1, 0-0 MW)
Sept. 24, 2021 • 7:00 p.m. • Bulldog Stadium (40, 727) – Fresno, Calif.
TV – CBS Sports Network
Play-By-Play – Jason Knapp
Analyst – Donte Whitner
Radio – Bulldog Sports Network
Play-by-Play – Paul Loeffler
Analyst – Pat Hill
Sideline – Cam Worrell
Series: Fresno State leads, 16-7
According to the ESPN’s Football Power Index, Fresno State starts with a 97.1 percent chance to win this game, which is not really surprising, given that the Bullbogs have dominated this series.
Fresno State moved into the AP poll for the first time since 2018 after beating No. 13 UCLA 40-37 last week. Fresno State last hosted a game as a ranked team in 2013 when Derek Carr led the Bulldogs to a 24-17 win over Utah State in the 2013 Mountain West championship game. The Rebels look for their first win since 2019.
KEY MATCHUP
UNLV’s pass D vs. Fresno State QB Jake Haener. The Rebels rank 115th in yards passing allowed per game (286) and 121st in passer efficiency against (167.8) and now face one of the most productive QBs. Haener threw for 455 yards and two TDs last week and ranks fifth in the nation with 366 yards passing per game.
Head Coaches:
Kalen DeBoer
Fresno State Record: 6-4 (2nd season)
Career D-I Record: Same
Alma Mater: Sioux Falls (1998)
Marcus Arroyo
UNLV Record: 0-6 (2nd season)
Career Record: Same
Alma Mater: San Jose State (2003)
- Fresno State Athletics is celebrating its centennial year and the 2021 football season is the 100th season of competition in program history.
- After defeating then-No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, Fresno State earned spots in both the AP and Coaches Poll this week. The Bulldogs check in at No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
- Fresno State is nationally ranked for the first time since 2018. The Bulldogs finished the 2018 season ranked No. 18 in both polls.
- Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after his gritty performance that led Fresno State to its 40-37 win at then-No. 13 UCLA on Saturday night.
- After rallying to win their fourth straight game in the series against the Bruins, the Bulldogs earned Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week honor for games of weekend of Sept. 18, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.
- Friday’s game against UNLV is Fresno State’s Mountain West opener. The Bulldogs enter conference play with a 3-1 record, its best record entering conference play since 2018.
- Fresno State enters Mountain West play with three wins under its belt for the first time since the 2018 season when it defeated Idaho, UCLA and Toledo in its nonconference slate. The Bulldogs went on to win seven of their eight regular season conference games, and the Mountain West Championship and Las Vegas Bowl that season.
- Fresno State is still undefeated at home. The Bulldogs opened the season with a dominant 45-0 win over UConn on Aug. 28. Fresno State returned home on Sept. 11 and defeated Cal Poly 63-10.
- Fresno State was picked to finish fourth in the West Division in the 2021 preseason Mountain West poll. The Bulldogs currently the only ranked team in the Mountain West, and are one of two West Division teams with three wins at this point in the season.
- The Bulldogs have made quick work on the offensive scoring drives, having six touchdown scoring drives this season that have been scored in less than 1:00.
- The 455 yards passing by Haener at UCLA were the most by a Group of 5 player in a road win versus an AP Top-15 team during the last 10 seasons.
- Fresno State’s victory at No. 13/13 UCLA is the Mountain West’s first victory over a top-15 nationally-ranked nonconference opponent since 2014 (Boise State def. No. 10 Arizona in Fiesta Bowl).
- A pair of Bulldog receivers are in the Top 10 in the FBS in receiving yards – Josh Kelly checks in at No. 6 and Jalen Cropper at No. 10. Fresno State is the only school with two receivers represented in the top 10 in the category.