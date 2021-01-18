College Basketball News

How To Watch No. 23 UConn vs St. John’s Live Now!

January 18, 2021 0

No. 23 UConn starts as an 8.0 point favorite against St. John’s in a Big East Conference game on Monday in the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds. Fans can watch the coverage live from the Gampel Pavilion on FoxSportsGo at 2:30 p.m. ET.

UConn, which entered the AP Top 25 a week ago, is moved up two places in the new rankings that were released on Monday. The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Big East) will carry a four-game winning streak into this game against St. John’s and the over-under for total points entering this encounter is 143.

During its four-game winning streak, UConn has picked up three successive victories, including the 60-53 win over DePaul on Jan. 11 to sweep the season series against the Blue Demons.

St. John’s, meanwhile, will seek to bounce back from the 73-71 defeat against Marquette on Saturday. The Red Storm (7-7, 2-6) come into this game with just one win in four games.

