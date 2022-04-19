How to watch No. 4 Arkansas vs Arkansas State?

Baum-Walker Stadium, the home of Arkansas baseball

No. 4 Arkansas puts its streak to the test with a pair of contests against in-state foe Arkansas State and you can watch it live on SEC Network +.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 4 Arkansas (28-7), winners of 15 consecutive midweek games, puts its streak to the test with a pair of contests against in-state foe Arkansas State (7-24) this week at Baum-Walker Stadium.

First pitch in the midweek series opener between the Razorbacks and Red Wolves is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, on SEC Network+. The Natural State showdown concludes with a 4 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday, April 20, on SEC Network+.

Arkansas’ 15 consecutive midweek wins includes all seven of its midweek contests this season. The Razorbacks have also won their last 11 games against in-state opponents, a streak that dates to the 2019 season.

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19

vs. Arkansas State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

4 p.m. Wednesday, April 20

vs. Arkansas State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

Both games will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund handling play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The midweek series with the Red Wolves can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas State RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 8.10 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Kole Ramage (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Game 2

Arkansas State TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Series History

Arkansas and Arkansas State will meet for only the second and third time in history this week. The first meeting between the two programs on the diamond occurred last season, when the Razorbacks won, 8-4, on May 11, 2021.

Leading Off