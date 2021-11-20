How to watch No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 7 Michigan State

Watch the much-anticipated Big Ten battle between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. The statement contest that will certainly shake up the college football playoff top spots, will be live on ABC and the Watch ABC app, while WatchESPN.com will also provide a live stream. LIVE STATS
Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
Kickoff: 12:10 p.m. EST
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Stadium: Ohio Stadium (102,780)
Surface: FieldTurf
Live Stats: msuspartans.com | Live Stats
TV: ABC
Mobile: WatchESPN/ESPN app
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sidelines)
Radio: Spartan Media Network | Affiliate Listings
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jason Strayhorn
Sidelines: Bobby McAllister
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 30 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Sirius (Ch. 83), XM (Ch. 83), SiriusXM app (Ch. 83)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 10:30 a.m.
All-Time Series: OSU leads, 34-15
All-Time Series in Columbus: OSU leads, 16-9
COACHES:
MSU Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 11-6 (second year)
Overall Record: 16-13 (third year)
Record vs. OSU: 0-1
Ohio State Head Coach: Ryan Day
OSU Record: 32-3 (third year)
Overall Record: 32-3 (third year)
Record vs. MSU: 2-0
It will be a Top 10 matchup on national TV Saturday in Ohio Stadium as No. 5 (Associated Press) Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State square off at noon on ABC TV.
Both teams are 9-1 on the season. Ohio State is 7-0 in the Big Ten East Division with Michigan State 6-1. Michigan, at Maryland this week, is also 6-1 in the East.
ESPN’s College GameDay is on-site Saturday outside St. John Arena. The pregame show will get the day’s festivities started at 9 a.m.
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State • Saturday, Nov. 20 • When: noon • Where: Ohio Stadium • TV: ABC
• Radio: 97.1 The Fan
No Responses Yet