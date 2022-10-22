How to watch No. 5 Clemson vs No. 14 Syracuse? Who will win today?

CLEMSON —— No. 14 Syracuse travels to battle with fellow undefeated side and No. 5 Clemson in a well-anticipated ACC play fixture at the Memorial Stadium today, Saturday, October 22, and you can watch live television coverage on the ABC Network and stream it live on WatchESPN, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Will Syracuse upset Clemson today?

The confidence in both these programs is at a season-high entering this game with Syracuse winning its opening six games to start the season and Clemson currently also undefeated after seven games. As far as ACC play, the Orange head with a 3-0 record, while the Tigers are 5-0.

According to ESPN Analytics, Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to sweep through this battle –coming with an 83.0% chance to improve to 8-0 overall on the term and win six straight in conference place. Read More: Week 8 – AP Top 25 college football schedule on Oct. 22

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0), Saturday, noon (ABC)

As for the series record between these two teams, Clemson leads the head-to-head encounters 8-2 and comes into this fixture favorite to win by 13 1/2, according to sportsbooks. Point spread: Clemson -13.5

Game Pick: Clemson 83.0% (ESPN Computer Pick)

When these two teams met last October, the Tigers squeezed out a narrow 17-14 win and have won the last four meetings. The last time Syracuse picked up a win in this series was in 2017 when the Orange secured a close 27-24 victory in New York.

Syracuse is coming off an impressive 24-9 victory over then-No. 23 ranked NC State last week, and has also defeated Purdue and Virginia as well this season.

Meanwhile, Clemson has picked up a pair of Top 25 wins in its early season fixtures –beating then-No. 13 Wake Forest 51-45 on September 24 and defeating then-No. 23 ranked NC State 30-20 on Oct. 1.