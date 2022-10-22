How to watch No. 6 Alabama vs No. 24 Mississippi State today?

No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State will both look to rebound from defeats when they go head-to-head in a key SEC showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, 22 October for Homecoming.

Fans can watch live television coverage of this game on ESPN, while the online video stream will be available on WatchESPN and the ESPN App. Kick-off time for this game is at 7:00 pm ET and you can also follow the live play-by-play Gamecast on ESPN. | Listen | Live Stats

No. 6 Alabama (6-13-1SEC) vs No. 24 Mississippi State (5-22-2SEC) – ESPN (7:00 PM ET)

Alabama will be aiming to bounce back from last week’s 52-49 defeat to then-No. 6 Tennessee, a loss that saw the Crimson Tide falling three places to sixth in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

“After the game on Saturday, I heard a lot of guys say, ‘We know this feeling, we know how to bounce back,’” Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is seeking to rebound from the 27-17 defeat to Kentucky last week, but that’s the only thing the team will be aiming to do this weekend.

The Bulldogs are also grieving from the death Wednesday of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Read More Here: Sam Westmoreland – Mississippi State freshman football player dies

Westmoreland, who died days before his 19th birthday, which would have been on Friday, will certainly be on the minds of travelers tonight, but they will hope to use the grieving moment as inspiration to play for their former teammate as they go in search of a win.