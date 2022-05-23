How to watch No. 6 Georgia vs No. 11 Alabama: 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament?

No. 6 seed Georgia will take on No. 11 seed Alabama in the first round of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday, 24 May.

Live coverage will be on the SEC Network and you can also follow the live stream on WatchESPN.com. Game time for this first round single-elimination contest is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, while you can also follow the radio streaming coverage here. Follow live stats and updates here: Live Stats.

Georgia secured a place in the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament with a thrilling 11-10 victory over the Missouri Tigers in front of 2,883 spectators at Foley Field, in the Southeastern Conference regular season finale last week.

READ THIS: Kentucky powers into 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

With that win, the Bulldogs finished second in the Eastern Division behind top-ranked and SEC champion Tennessee after finishing league play with a 15-15 record, the same as the Florida Gators.

Meanwhile, Alabama (29-25, 12-17 SEC) captured a series over fifth-ranked Arkansas including posting an 18-5 win Saturday in Tuscaloosa to help punch its ticket to the conference tournament.

“This was a great day at the park for us. I’m really proud of our kids,” said Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. After (Friday), it would have been really easy to come out flat and go through the motions, but we played really well.

“Grayson (Hitt) gave us a good start, all the guys out of the bullpen were sharp and, obviously, we got a ton of production up and down the lineup.

“To win a series against a top-10 team was big for us. We talked yesterday about trying to build momentum for Hoover, which we need, and that’s what we did today.”

Earlier this season at Alabama, the Bulldogs secured an SEC series two games to one over the Crimson Tide. Tuesday’s action is single-elimination with the winners advancing to the double-elimination part of the tournament that begins Wednesday. The event runs through Sunday at the Hoover Met.