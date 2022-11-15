INDIANAPOLIS, IN (November 15) —— No. 6 Kansas and No. 7 Duke will face off in a Top 10 college basketball fixture on Tuesday night and you can watch the live broadcast on ESPN and stream the game live on WatchESPN and the ESPN App, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Duke Blue Devils are a 2-point favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over/Under is 145.5 points.

Both teams enter this game in good form after winning each of the first two games to start the new season, but this clash will certainly be the stiffest test for either team so far this term. The game is part of the 2022 State Farm Champions Classic and will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Read More: North Carolina stays No. 1, Tennessee drops; AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

How to Watch Duke Blue Devils (2-0) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)

Game Day: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live TV : ESPN and WatchESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.

STORYLINE: The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks square off against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils in an AP Top 25 matchup that many college basketball fan have penciled in before the start of the campaign. Duke leads the overall series against Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four head-to-head meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic fixtures.

Meanwhile, Kansas is 6-5 overall in the Champions Classic entering tonight’s game, while the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke, in the meantime, is 7-4 in the Champions Classic schedule and will be aiming to improve on that record at the end of the night.

Entering tonight’s game, Kansas, still without suspended head coach Bill Self, beat Omaha, 89-64 and North Dakota State, 82-59, in its opening two games of the season, while Duke got the season off with wins against Jacksonville, 71-44 and South Carolina Upstate, 84-38.

Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

Duke finished 9-2 on the road and 32-7 overall a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

The Duke vs Kansas game is the second of the two State Farm Champions Classic live televised games tonight on ESPN. At 7:00 pm ET, No. 4 Kentucky will play against Michigan State in the opening fixture of the doubleheader.

