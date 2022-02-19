How to watch No. 6 Kansas vs. West Virginia, game time, schedule, stream, TV channels

No. 6 Kansas visits West Virginia on Saturday in a Big 12 college basketball game and you can follow all the action live online at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. Live television coverage will be on ESPN and tip-off time inside the WVU Coliseum is slated for 8:00 pm ET. WATCH | LIVE STATS | LISTEN

The Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) come into this game on the back of a pair of conference victories of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and Bill Self’s men will be aiming to extend their recent good run of form against a West Virginia team which has been wobbling a bit in recent outings.

MORE READS: How to watch No. 9 Duke vs. Florida State, live stream, game time, TV channels

Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) – Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

West Virginia has dropped its last two games to Kansas State and Oklahoma State, while the Mountaineers have also suffered defeats in four of the last five games.

Kansas current sits atop of the Big 12 Conference Standings, while West Virginia is currently in last place.

LINE: West Virginia -4.5; over/under is 145.5 – BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points in Kansas’ 76-62 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 in home games. West Virginia has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks are 10-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 19-3 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 85-59 on Jan. 15. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Agbaji is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds. Wilson is shooting 55.1% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

Information from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar are included